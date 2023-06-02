Demonstrating Strong Growth and Expansion of Intercept Music Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), an entertainment technology innovator, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc ("Intercept") - a multi-faceted label and artist-centric platform solution provider, are pleased to announce first quarter 2023 financial performance results with remarkable growth and a continued commitment to empowering artists and labels in the music industry.

Intercept's CEO Tod Turner stated, "We are excited to report that our sales were up 58% over the same quarter last year. This significant growth can be attributed to our ongoing efforts to expand our markets and range of marketing services for artists and labels. We have introduced 26 new services in English and 18 in Spanish for our Latin partners, allowing us to better cater to their specific needs. Furthermore, our partnerships with Indie labels, such as One Pic Entertainment and the Coolio Estate, have played a pivotal role in driving our success." Turner continued, "We have leveraged the knowledge and experience gained over the past years to develop a consistent and structured approach to promoting music and merchandise for our clients and partners. The results speak for themselves.

"In September 2022, we welcomed an artist into our family" said Ralph Tashjian, Chairman of Intercept. "Through utilizing our marketing services, the artist released several exceptional songs, invested $12,000 in our marketing services, and achieved over 4 million streams. As a direct outcome, the artist recently garnered the attention of a major label, resulting in a $250,000 marketing budget and a deal with the label. This success story exemplifies the effectiveness of our platform and the value we bring to artists."

Intercept Music's robust growth has been driven by its commitment to technology innovation and a dedicated team. The platform's continual addition of new marketing services has allowed artists and labels to reach wider audiences, gain recognition, and achieve their goals in the highly competitive music industry.

Looking ahead, Intercept Music remains dedicated to supporting independent artists and labels, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to thrive. By fostering strategic partnerships, implementing cutting-edge technology, and nurturing a talented team, Intercept Music is well-positioned for sustained growth and success.

For more information about Intercept Music, its services, and the latest financial results, please visit www.interceptmusic.com .

"Intercept Music continues to grow as an international platform serving the music industry," stated Ron Hughes, CEO of Sanwire Corporation.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative musicians. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry.

Learn more at or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Please visit www.interceptmusic.com

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies.

Please visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For press and corporate inquiries, contact:

Ronald E. Hughes

Chairman and CEO

Sanwire Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

