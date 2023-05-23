On May 23, 2023, Paul Maleh, President and CEO of CRA International Inc ( CRAI, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CRA International Inc over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Paul Maleh's background, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Paul Maleh?

Paul Maleh has been with CRA International Inc since 1992 and has served in various leadership roles within the company. He was appointed President and CEO in 2009. Under his leadership, CRA International Inc has grown and expanded its global presence, providing expert consulting services to businesses and governments worldwide.

About CRA International Inc

CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that specializes in economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company assists clients in various industries, including energy, technology, finance, healthcare, and more. CRA International Inc's team of experts provides strategic advice, expert testimony, and regulatory support to help clients navigate complex business challenges and make informed decisions.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Paul Maleh has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend of insider selling is consistent with the broader pattern at CRA International Inc, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells in the past year.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and management's confidence in the business. While insider selling may sometimes be perceived as a negative signal, it is essential to consider the context and reasons behind the transactions. In some cases, insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolios.

On the day of Paul Maleh's recent sale, shares of CRA International Inc were trading at $97.38 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $669.384 million. The price-earnings ratio of 16.95 is higher than the industry median of 16.71 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $97.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $99.14, CRA International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider selling by Paul Maleh and other insiders at CRA International Inc may raise some concerns, it is crucial to consider the broader context and the company's valuation. The stock is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value, and the price-earnings ratio is in line with industry and historical medians. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about CRA International Inc's stock.