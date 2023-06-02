Insider Buying: Rudolph Renda Acquires 8,614 Shares of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, Co-COO and EVP, 10% Owner Rudolph Renda purchased 8,614 shares of Southland Holdings Inc (

SLND, Financial), a company specializing in infrastructure construction and maintenance. This recent acquisition is a strong indication of Renda's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Rudolph Renda?

Rudolph Renda is the Co-Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Southland Holdings Inc. With years of experience in the industry, Renda has played a significant role in the company's growth and success. His insider buying activity demonstrates his belief in the company's potential and commitment to its long-term vision.

Southland Holdings Inc: Business Description

Southland Holdings Inc is a leading infrastructure construction and maintenance company. The company focuses on providing services such as transportation infrastructure, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and environmental remediation. With a strong commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, Southland Holdings Inc has established itself as a trusted partner for both public and private sector clients.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Rudolph Renda has purchased a total of 23,343 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 8,614 shares further strengthens his position in the company. The insider transaction history for Southland Holdings Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Stock Price Relationship

On the day of Rudolph Renda's recent purchase, shares of Southland Holdings Inc were trading at $8.85 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $419.698 million. The price-earnings ratio is 5.62, which is lower than the industry median of 13.88 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation indicates that the stock may be undervalued compared to its industry peers, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

GF Value

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, the GF Value provides a comprehensive assessment of a stock's intrinsic value. In the case of Southland Holdings Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be undervalued, making it an appealing investment for those who believe in the company's growth potential and long-term prospects.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Rudolph Renda, along with the positive insider transaction trends and the stock's undervalued status according to the GF Value, indicate a promising outlook for Southland Holdings Inc. Investors seeking exposure to the infrastructure construction and maintenance industry may want to consider this stock as a potential addition to their portfolios.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.