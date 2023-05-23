Insider Sell: CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 62,597 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (

IAS, Financial), sold 62,597 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider purchases recorded over the same period.

Who is Lisa Utzschneider?

Lisa Utzschneider is the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. She has extensive experience in the digital advertising industry, having held leadership positions at companies such as Amazon, Yahoo, and Microsoft. Under her leadership, Integral Ad Science has continued to grow and innovate in the digital advertising space.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp's Business Description

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a global technology company that specializes in digital ad verification. The company provides solutions to advertisers, agencies, publishers, and platforms, ensuring that digital ads are viewable, brand-safe, and free from fraud. By offering these services, Integral Ad Science helps businesses optimize their digital advertising investments and improve the overall quality of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Lisa Utzschneider has sold a total of 62,597 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, which has seen 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

Insider selling activity can sometimes be an indicator of a lack of confidence in a company's future prospects or a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification, that may influence an insider's decision to sell shares.

Valuation

On the day of Lisa Utzschneider's recent sale, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp were trading at $17.56 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,754.616 million.

The price-earnings ratio for the stock is 169.33, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.35 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated valuation may suggest that the stock is overvalued compared to its peers and historical trading levels.

To further assess the stock's valuation, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's valuation and make informed decisions about whether to buy, hold, or sell shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CEO Lisa Utzschneider may raise some concerns for investors, given the overall trend of insider selling activity for the company. However, it is crucial to consider other factors, such as the stock's valuation and the company's business performance, before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.