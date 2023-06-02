On May 23, 2023, EVP and Chief Credit Officer Misako Stewart purchased 1000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp ( BMRC, Financial), a regional bank headquartered in Novato, California. This move indicates a potential vote of confidence in the company's future prospects and financial performance.

Who is Misako Stewart?

Misako Stewart serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp. In her role, she is responsible for overseeing the bank's credit administration, including loan underwriting, credit risk management, and loan portfolio management. With her extensive experience in the banking industry, Stewart plays a crucial role in ensuring the bank's financial stability and growth.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Business Description

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Marin. The bank provides a wide range of financial services to customers, including personal and business banking, wealth management, and lending solutions. With a strong focus on serving the local community, Bank of Marin Bancorp has established itself as a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area and the North Bay regions of California.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Misako Stewart has purchased a total of 1000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition of 1000 shares at $18.46 per share demonstrates her confidence in the company's future performance. The insider transaction history for Bank of Marin Bancorp reveals that there have been 10 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders are generally bullish on the company's prospects.

Valuation

On the day of Misako Stewart's recent purchase, shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp were trading at $18.46, giving the stock a market cap of $277.985 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.05, which is lower than the industry median of 7.9 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $18.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.80, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by EVP and Chief Credit Officer Misako Stewart, along with the stock's attractive valuation, suggests that Bank of Marin Bancorp may be a compelling investment opportunity. Investors should consider the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and insider transaction trends when making their investment decisions.