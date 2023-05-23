EVP &amp; Chief Technology Officer Kenneth Lorton Sells 10,000 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Kenneth Lorton, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Schrodinger Inc (

SDGR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's future prospects and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Kenneth Lorton?

Kenneth Lorton is the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Schrodinger Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in the development and implementation of the company's technology and software solutions. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

About Schrodinger Inc

Schrodinger Inc is a leading provider of advanced molecular simulations and enterprise software solutions for the life sciences and materials science industries. The company's cutting-edge technology enables researchers to accelerate the discovery and development of novel drugs, materials, and other applications. Schrodinger's software solutions are used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and materials science companies worldwide to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their research and development efforts.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Kenneth Lorton has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Schrodinger Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 6 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders are not confident in the company's future prospects or that they believe the stock is overvalued.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Kenneth Lorton's recent sale, shares of Schrodinger Inc were trading at $40.06 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,547.895 million. The price-earnings ratio is 274.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 25.42 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $40.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.28, Schrodinger Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The discrepancy between the price-earnings ratio and the price-to-GF-Value ratio may indicate that the market has not yet recognized the company's true value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Kenneth Lorton's recent sale of 10,000 shares of Schrodinger Inc has raised questions about the company's future prospects and the relationship between insider trading and stock price. While the stock appears to be overvalued based on its price-earnings ratio, the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it may be significantly undervalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.