Coway's R&D Center Becomes a CSA-Qualified Witness Laboratory

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023

  • Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute recognized as a CSA-qualified witness laboratory for electronic and electrical safety testing

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that Coway's Seoul-based R&D Center, the Environmental Technology Research Institute, has received Witnessed Manufacturer's Testing for Certification (WMTC) certificate from CSA. Coway has officially become a CSA-qualified witness laboratory.

coway_image.jpg

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. They are a leader in North American standards development and in product testing, inspection, and certification around the world. CSA Group is also a nationally recognized testing laboratory (NRTL) in the United States, as well as accredited by Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which is Canada's voice on standards and accreditation. CSA Group is providing certification for over 360 categories of CSA/ANSI/IEC/UL standards related to a wide range of products, including electronics and electrical products.

CSA evaluates the testing laboratory's analytical capabilities according to strict evaluation criteria and grants the designated testing laboratory qualification.

Following a rigorous evaluation of the testing laboratory's analytical capabilities according to strict evaluation criteria, CSA Group granted Coway's R&D Center the WMTC certificate for meeting international standards as a product safety testing laboratory. The certification allows Coway to test new products within its own R&D Center.

"Our qualification as a CSA witness laboratory demonstrates that Coway's in-house testing system adheres to the highest global requirements, enabling us to act swiftly in gaining CSA certifications in the North American market," said Park Chan-Jeong, head of Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute. "In the future, we'll continue to provide our customers with reliable products while contributing to product safety as a comprehensive global safety certification testing laboratory."

In addition to the CSA qualification, Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute has been recognized for its test and analysis capabilities by many other certification bodies. These include approval as a designated TÜV SÜD testing laboratory, TSP (Technical Service Provider) by WQA (Water Quality Association), an international testing laboratory with accreditation from KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme), and a drinking water quality inspection agency by South Korea's Ministry of the Environment.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN08287&sd=2023-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coways-rd-center-becomes-a-csa-qualified-witness-laboratory-301835437.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08287&Transmission_Id=202305260307PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08287&DateId=20230526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.