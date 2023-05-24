On May 24, 2023, Brian Linscott, CEO of Harte-Hanks Inc ( HHS, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of the company's top executive in the future prospects of Harte-Hanks Inc. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of Brian Linscott, and the business description of Harte-Hanks Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is Brian Linscott?

Brian Linscott is the CEO of Harte-Hanks Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in shaping the company's strategic direction and growth. With his extensive experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the company's operations, Linscott's recent purchase of HHS shares is a strong indicator of his belief in the company's potential.

Harte-Hanks Inc's Business Description

Harte-Hanks Inc is a marketing services company that specializes in providing data-driven, omni-channel marketing solutions to its clients. The company offers a wide range of services, including data analytics, customer relationship management, digital marketing, and direct mail services. Harte-Hanks Inc serves clients across various industries, such as retail, financial services, healthcare, and technology. The company's innovative marketing solutions help businesses to better understand their customers and deliver personalized experiences that drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Brian Linscott has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong conviction in the company's prospects and a positive outlook for its stock price. The insider transaction history for Harte-Hanks Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, while there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally bullish on the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Brian Linscott's recent purchase, shares of Harte-Hanks Inc were trading at $5.57 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $43.143 million. The price-earnings ratio is 1.35, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 11.31 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $5.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $7.01, Harte-Hanks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Brian Linscott, along with the overall bullish trend in insider transactions and the stock's undervalued status, suggests that Harte-Hanks Inc may be poised for growth in the future. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any further insider buying or selling activities to make informed decisions about their investments.