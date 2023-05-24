On May 24, 2023, Interim CEO McNulty Martin D. Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Acacia Research Corp ( ACTG, Financial), a leading intellectual property licensing company. This move by McNulty Martin D. Jr. demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects and potential for growth.

Who is McNulty Martin D. Jr.?

McNulty Martin D. Jr. is the Interim CEO of Acacia Research Corp. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. With his extensive experience in the intellectual property industry, McNulty Martin D. Jr. is well-positioned to lead Acacia Research Corp towards continued success.

Acacia Research Corp's Business Description

Acacia Research Corp is a leading intellectual property licensing company that partners with inventors and patent owners to unlock the financial value of their patented inventions. The company's business model focuses on acquiring, developing, licensing, and enforcing patented technologies. Acacia Research Corp works with a diverse range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, healthcare, and automotive, among others.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, McNulty Martin D. Jr. has purchased a total of 40,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 40,000 shares at a price of $3.75 per share indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and value creation.

The insider transaction history for Acacia Research Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell over the past year. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with some showing confidence in the company's prospects while others may be taking profits or reducing their exposure.

Valuation

On the day of McNulty Martin D. Jr.'s recent buy, shares of Acacia Research Corp were trading at $3.75 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $219.569 million.

With a price of $3.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.68, Acacia Research Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by McNulty Martin D. Jr. demonstrates his confidence in Acacia Research Corp's future prospects. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation and mixed insider sentiment before making any investment decisions.