On May 22, 2023, President and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ( ZI, Financial). This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sell activities by Hays over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Joseph Hays, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, and the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is Joseph Hays?

Joseph Hays serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. He has played a significant role in the company's growth and operations, contributing to its success in the market. With his extensive experience and leadership, Hays has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives and overall performance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc's Business Description

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions. The company offers a cloud-based platform that empowers businesses with comprehensive information about organizations and professionals, enabling them to identify and connect with their target customers more effectively. ZoomInfo's platform provides access to accurate and actionable data, including direct dials, email addresses, and other essential insights, helping businesses accelerate their sales and marketing efforts.

Joseph Hays's Insider Trades

Over the past year, Joseph Hays has sold a total of 149,142 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 30,000 shares is part of a broader trend of insider sell activities by Hays.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc reveals that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 25 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains.

Valuation

On the day of Joseph Hays's recent sale, shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc were trading at $25.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9,281.723 million.

The price-earnings ratio is 92.28, which is higher than the industry median of 26.7 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated valuation may be a contributing factor to the recent insider sell activities.

With a price of $25.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.16, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell activity by Joseph Hays, along with the broader trend of insider sells at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, may signal that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.