On May 24, 2023, Megan Faust, the Chief Financial Officer of Amkor Technology Inc ( AMKR, Financial), sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Amkor Technology Inc over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Megan Faust's role at the company, Amkor Technology Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Megan Faust?

Megan Faust serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Amkor Technology Inc. She has been with the company since 2005 and has held various positions within the finance department, including Corporate Controller and Senior Vice President of Finance. In her current role as CFO, Faust is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations.

Amkor Technology Inc's Business Description

Amkor Technology Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including wafer-level packaging, flip chip, wire bonding, and advanced packaging solutions. Amkor Technology Inc serves a diverse customer base, including integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The company operates globally, with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Megan Faust has sold a total of 104,700 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Amkor Technology Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 30 insider sells during the same period. This trend of insider selling could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of strong performance.

On the day of Megan Faust's recent sale, shares of Amkor Technology Inc were trading at $22.66 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5,917.485 million. The price-earnings ratio is 9.27, which is lower than the industry median of 22.89 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $22.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.50, Amkor Technology Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CFO Megan Faust is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Amkor Technology Inc over the past year. While the stock's valuation appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the trend of insider selling could be a signal for investors to monitor the company's performance and stock price closely. As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.