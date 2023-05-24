Insider Buying: Daxor Corp CEO & President Michael Feldschuh Acquires 2,000 Shares

1 hours ago
On May 24, 2023, Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corp (

DXR, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of the top executive in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will take a closer look at Michael Feldschuh, Daxor Corp's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Michael Feldschuh?

Michael Feldschuh is the CEO and President of Daxor Corp. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a significant role in its growth and development. With a background in finance and biotechnology, Feldschuh brings a unique perspective to the company, helping to drive innovation and strategic growth.

About Daxor Corp

Daxor Corp is a medical device company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative blood volume measurement technologies. The company's flagship product, the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, is a diagnostic tool that provides accurate and precise blood volume measurements, helping physicians make better-informed decisions for their patients. Daxor Corp's mission is to improve patient care and outcomes by providing advanced diagnostic solutions to the healthcare industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Feldschuh has purchased a total of 2,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future growth and success. The insider transaction history for Daxor Corp shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Michael Feldschuh's recent purchase, shares of Daxor Corp were trading at $9.75 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $41.537 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.13, which is lower than the industry median of 28.73 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Based on these factors, the GF Value indicates that Daxor Corp's stock may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corp, demonstrates his confidence in the company's future growth and success. With a total of 4 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year, the overall insider transaction trend for Daxor Corp is positive. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and GF Value, suggests that it may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors. As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

