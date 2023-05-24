On May 24, 2023, Todd Schwartz, CEO and 10% Owner of OppFi Inc ( OPFI, Financial), purchased 3,688 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company.

Who is Todd Schwartz?

Todd Schwartz is the CEO and a 10% Owner of OppFi Inc. He has been instrumental in the growth and development of the company, leading it through various stages of expansion. With his extensive experience in the financial services industry, Schwartz has been able to guide OppFi Inc towards success and innovation in the market.

About OppFi Inc

OppFi Inc is a financial technology company that focuses on providing accessible and affordable financial services to everyday consumers. The company aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking services and the needs of non-prime borrowers, offering a range of products and services designed to help consumers improve their financial health. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, OppFi Inc is able to provide personalized financial solutions to its customers, helping them achieve their financial goals.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Todd Schwartz has purchased a total of 391,651 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and performance. The overall insider transaction history for OppFi Inc shows a total of 73 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's growth potential and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Todd Schwartz's recent purchase, shares of OppFi Inc were trading at $2.18 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $33.553 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 55.00, which is higher than the industry median of 26.81 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical trading levels.

However, it is essential to consider the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By taking into account these factors, investors can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's valuation and potential future performance. While the current price-earnings ratio may suggest overvaluation, the GF Value may provide a different perspective on the stock's true worth.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Todd Schwartz, CEO and 10% Owner of OppFi Inc, is a positive signal for investors and market analysts. With a strong track record of insider buying and a commitment to the company's growth, it is worth keeping an eye on OppFi Inc's stock performance and valuation. While the price-earnings ratio may suggest overvaluation, investors should consider the GF Value and other factors to make informed decisions about the stock's potential.