STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) ( FRA:6QP, Financial)( STO:RENEW, Financial) Renewcell was announced winner of the Sustainable Textile Innovation category of the annual Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards held yesterday in London at The Brewery. Drapers, the influential British fashion industry magazine, highlighted that CIRCULOSE® is already in use by global fashion brands, and will continue to a solution for the textile to textile recycling within the fashion industry.

"It is an honor to receive the Sustainable Textile Innovation award from such a prestigious fashion industry publication. Drapers clearly supports the development of solutions the fashion industry so desperately needs, as well as connecting the textile and apparel industry. CIRCULOSE® makes fashion circular by producing a dissolving pulp using 100% textile waste providing the same level of handfeel and quality as virgin materials with no compromise to make fashion circular," says Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

In November 2022, Renewcell opened the first industrial scale recycling facility in Sundsvall, Sweden with production of CIRCULOSE®. In partnership with leading global brands like H&M, Inditex, PVH, Levi's, and others, Renewcell plans to grow its capacity to 360,000 metric tonnes of annual production by 2030.

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].

