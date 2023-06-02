Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley will discuss the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation leveraging software and deep customer understanding in a new era of connected, electric vehicles at the Alliance Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

In a fireside chat with technology analyst Toni Sacconaghi, Farley will describe how Ford is shaping the future of the automotive industry by delivering on the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation.

Farley and other company leaders described this past Monday at Ford’s Capital Markets Day the journey to transform a 120-year-old, purpose driven company into an industry pacesetter in digital electric, ICE and hybrid vehicles. He’ll illustrate how Ford is delivering incredible customer experiences and unlocking new growth by creating vehicles as software platforms, with the Ford Pro commercial business as the best example today of what’s possible across all customer segments.

The fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information will be available at shareholder.ford.com. People who are unable to view the live webcast will find a replay at the same site shortly after the event

