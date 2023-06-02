Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Peterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Erceg, will present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris at 2:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CEST) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

