Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has announced changes to its Investor Relations leadership team.

Randy Guiler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will retire from Dollar Tree at the end of June. Guiler joined Dollar Tree in 2014 and has been instrumental in guiding the business’ investor relations efforts over the years.

“We want to thank Randy for his nearly 10 years of dedicated service to Dollar Tree,” said Jeff Davis, Chief Financial Officer. “Randy has been a valuable member of our team and played a pivotal role in our evolution as a value retailer; we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Effective May 22, Robert LaFleur joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, reporting to Davis.

LaFleur joins Dollar Tree from Chewy, Inc., where he served as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, he served in similar roles at Hilton Grand Vacations. Before embarking on his career in Investor Relations, LaFleur spent 20 years on Wall Street as an Equity Research Analyst, covering the lodging, gaming, timeshare and leisure industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a master’s degree in real estate from New York University.

“As we continue on our business transformation journey, we are pleased to welcome Bob to further drive the financial strategy and investor relations function of our organization,” Davis said. “Bob brings deep industry knowledge, a proven track record and decades of relevant experience to the Dollar Tree team.”

