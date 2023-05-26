MiX Telematics passes a million active subscribers, releases full year results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. , May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet and asset management solutions announced yesterday that the business has accumulated more than one million active subscribers across their combined fleet and consumer customer base.

This significant milestone comes on the back of continued subscriber growth throughout the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

"Closing out the fiscal year, we are exceptionally proud to have surpassed this significant milestone. We also expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 25% and continue to generate strong, positive free cash flow," said CEO Stefan Joselowitz.

MiX Telematics has customers in more than 120 countries globally and provides consumers and commercial fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, security and sustainability. Total revenue for the year was $145 million, up 10% year-over-year at constant currency. Recurring revenue made up 87% of that.

Joselowitz added: "As we move into fiscal year 2024, despite general uncertainties in the macro-economic environment, we remain confident that we have what it takes to maintain our balanced approach to growth while also delivering strong cash flow and profitability. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our teams across the globe for their commitment to delivering great products and services to our customers. Everyone has worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone and deliver this strong set of results," he concludes.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 1 million global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

favicon.png?sn=IO12222&sd=2023-05-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mix-telematics-passes-a-million-active-subscribers-releases-full-year-results-301835597.html

SOURCE MiX Telematics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12222&Transmission_Id=202305260740PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12222&DateId=20230526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.