Insider Buying: CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 200,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp

2 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, Ismail Dawood, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CURO Group Holdings Corp (

CURO, Financial), purchased 200,000 shares of the company. This significant insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Who is Ismail Dawood of CURO Group Holdings Corp?

Ismail Dawood serves as the CFO of CURO Group Holdings Corp, a leading provider of short-term credit to underbanked consumers. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Dawood has held various senior leadership positions in finance and operations at well-known companies such as Santander Consumer USA, Discover Financial Services, and JPMorgan Chase. His extensive experience and expertise in the financial sector make his insider buying activity particularly noteworthy.

CURO Group Holdings Corp's Business Description

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a diversified consumer finance company that offers a range of innovative financial products and services to underbanked consumers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, providing short-term loans, installment loans, lines of credit, and other financial services. CURO's mission is to help customers meet their immediate financial needs while providing them with the tools and resources to improve their long-term financial health.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Ismail Dawood has purchased a total of 200,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 200,000 shares is a strong indication of Dawood's confidence in the company's future prospects. The insider transaction history for CURO Group Holdings Corp shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with 0 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's future performance and growth potential.

Valuation

On the day of Ismail Dawood's recent purchase, shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp were trading at $1.09 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $41.795 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $8.22, CURO Group Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.13, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The significant insider buying activity by CFO Ismail Dawood, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests that CURO Group Holdings Corp may be poised for growth in the near future. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and consider the potential implications of this insider buying activity for their own investment strategies.

