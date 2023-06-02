Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO, Financial) announces that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired in connection with our previously announced pending acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc. (Transaction). Therefore, no further regulatory review by the federal antitrust authorities is required in connection with the Transaction. Subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, we expect to complete the Transaction in the second quarter of 2023.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Transaction, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated completion of the Transaction. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the parties’ ability to complete the Transaction in a timely manner, if at all; the possibility that one or more of the conditions to the completion of the Transaction may not be satisfied; prevailing economic, market, regulatory or business conditions or changes in such conditions; and the outcome of any legal proceedings or investigations that may be instituted against us or others related to the Transaction. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our publicly filed reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligations to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Altria’s Profile

We have a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Our Vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). We are Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, our businesses and society.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, we own Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S. cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S. cigar manufacturer. Our smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a leading manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches.

Additionally, we have a majority-owned joint venture, Horizon Innovations LLC (Horizon), for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and, through a separate agreement, we have the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks® through April 2024.

Our equity investments include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world’s largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of our tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

