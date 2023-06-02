Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL

Presentation on Tuesday, June 6th at 4:40 p.m. Central Time

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA

Fireside Chat on Monday, June 12th at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

