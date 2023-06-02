Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Linford will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:40 AM PT.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will be attending the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. Mr. O’Hare will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 AM ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.affirm.com%2F. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

