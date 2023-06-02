Atmus Filtration Technologies to Begin Trading on New York Stock Exchange

40 minutes ago
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in the filtration industry, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol “ATMU” in connection with its initial public offering. Members of the Atmus leadership team, including the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Steph Disher, will celebrate this milestone by ringing the NYSE’s Opening Bell this morning.

"Today marks an important moment in the 65-year history of our business as we take our first step toward becoming Atmus," said Ms. Disher. "By leveraging our global footprint, comprehensive offering of premium products, best-in-class technology and multi-channel path to market, Atmus will be well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and accelerate our growth trajectory. As we move forward, our talented team members across Atmus are committed to delivering on our purpose of ‘creating a better future by protecting what is important’ as we innovate and execute on our strategy to deliver value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was filed with the SEC and became effective on May 25, 2023. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. For more than 65 years, the company has combined its culture of innovation with a rich history of designing and manufacturing filtration solutions. With a presence in more than 150 countries on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,250 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atmus.com.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the offering. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s expectations include, without limitation: the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the IPO; capital market risks; and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. There can be no guarantees that Atmus will achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO. Atmus’ ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operation or financial condition of Atmus, changes in the filtration industry, adverse market or macroeconomic conditions and other factors outside Atmus’ control. For a further list and descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect Atmus’ business, please review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atmus undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

