43 minutes ago
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for CHAT — the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF are now listed for trading.

CHAT is the first ETF globally to focus on generative artificial intelligence technology, and its portfolio consists of companies pioneering what Roundhill believes to be one of the fastest growing technologies in history.

For more information on CHAT and a full list of holdings please visit:
https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/chat

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the CHAT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/chat. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Artificial Intelligence Company Risk. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

Technology Sector Risk. The Fund will invest substantially in companies in the information technology sector, and therefore the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting this sector.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in the technology group of industries.

CHAT is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

