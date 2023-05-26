ASTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a merger investigation has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (f/k/a New Providence Acquisition Corp.) (NASDAQ: ASTS). This investigation concerns the fairness of ASTS' 2021 de-SPAC merger.

The ASTS de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

