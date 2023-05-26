CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.96%), MSFT(4.51%), and PEP(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,414 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 05/26/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $174.155 per share and a market cap of $2,739.23Bil. The stock has returned 23.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-book ratio of 44.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 6,626-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.92 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $213.77 per share and a market cap of $209.29Bil. The stock has returned 31.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1017.95, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 37.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.65 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX bought 1,901 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 10,172. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 05/26/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $486.93 per share and a market cap of $215.95Bil. The stock has returned 11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-book ratio of 9.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 5,165-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.92 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $167.15 per share and a market cap of $47.59Bil. The stock has returned 7.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-book ratio of 6.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 2,344 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.87.

On 05/26/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $202.26 per share and a market cap of $119.74Bil. The stock has returned 8.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

