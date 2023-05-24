On May 24, 2023, Bryan Hipsher, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc ( DNB, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of a key executive in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will explore who Bryan Hipsher is, provide an overview of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, and analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is Bryan Hipsher?

Bryan Hipsher is the CFO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. He has been with the company since 2019 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. With extensive experience in finance, Hipsher has a deep understanding of the company's operations and financial performance, making his recent purchase of 4,000 shares noteworthy for investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc: Business Overview

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The company helps businesses improve their performance by providing insights and data that enable them to make informed decisions. With a vast database of information on millions of companies worldwide, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc offers a wide range of solutions, including risk management, sales and marketing, compliance, and supply chain management.

Insider Buying and Selling: Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Bryan Hipsher has purchased a total of 11,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and potential for growth. In the same period, there have been four insider buys and eight insider sells for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. This mixed activity suggests that while some insiders are confident in the company's future, others may be taking profits or reducing their exposure.

On the day of Bryan Hipsher's recent purchase, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc were trading at $9.88, giving the stock a market cap of $4,240.365 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $20.77, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, indicating that it may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While Bryan Hipsher's recent purchase of 4,000 shares may signal confidence in the company's future, investors should carefully consider the mixed insider activity and the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio before making any investment decisions. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis to determine if Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a suitable investment opportunity for your portfolio.

