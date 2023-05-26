Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners, Renters, and Mortgage Servicers of Disaster Relief Options for Those Affected by Typhoon Mawar in Guam

1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) is reminding homeowners and renters impacted by natural disasters, including those affected by Typhoon Mawar in Guam, of available mortgage assistance and disaster relief options. Mortgage servicers are also reminded of these options to assist people, especially as storm season begins nationwide.

Consumers looking for disaster recovery resources may visit FannieMae.com or call 855-HERE2HELP (855-437-3243).

"The health and safety of those impacted by Typhoon Mawar is paramount," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Single-Family, Fannie Mae. "Fannie Mae is committed to ensuring assistance is available to homeowners and renters in need and we encourage Guam residents to seek relief as soon as possible. Any homeowner facing a hardship because of a natural disaster or storm this season should contact their mortgage servicer to discuss forbearance options, and both homeowners and renters can learn more about disaster relief resources, including personalized support, by contacting Fannie Mae's free disaster recovery counseling services."

Under Fannie Mae's guidelines for single-family mortgages impacted by a natural disaster:

  • Homeowners may request mortgage assistance by contacting their mortgage servicer (the company listed on their mortgage statement) following a disaster.
  • Mortgage servicers are authorized to offer a forbearance plan for up to 90 days – even without establishing contact with the homeowner – if the servicer believes the home was affected by the disaster.
  • Homeowners affected by a disaster are often eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months by entering into a forbearance plan with their mortgage servicer. During this temporary reduction or pause in payments, homeowners will not incur late fees and foreclosure and other legal proceedings are suspended.
  • Following a forbearance plan, there are a number of options available to potentially help homeowners catch up on missed payments, including Disaster Payment Deferral.

In addition, homeowners currently on a COVID-19-related forbearance plan who were subsequently impacted by a natural disaster may still be eligible for assistance and should contact their mortgage servicer to discuss options.

Homeowners and renters looking for disaster recovery resources may visit FannieMae.com to learn more about addressing immediate needs. Fannie Mae also offers help navigating the broader financial effects of a disaster to homeowners and renters through disaster recovery counseling at 855-HERE2HELP (855-437-3243).* Assistance is provided by Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counselors who are trained disaster-recovery experts that provide:

  • A needs assessment and personalized recovery plan.
  • Help requesting financial relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), insurance, and other sources.
  • Web resources and ongoing guidance for up to 18 months.
  • Services available in Spanish and other languages.

Homeowners and renters can call 855-HERE2HELP (855-437-3243) to access Fannie Mae's disaster recovery counseling* free of charge or visit FannieMae.com for more information.

*Operated by Money Management International/MMI

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

