BOE innovatively developed AMQLED with direct photolithographic patterning

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023

BOE breaks through the resolution limit of traditional process, leading the new trend of the quantum dot display industry

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully developed a 4.7-inch 650 PPI Active-Matrix Quantum Dot Light-emitting Diode (AMQLED) display prototype based on direct photolithography technology of quantum dots in QLED (DP-QLED), which made an amazing debut at the SID Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, CA, attracting wide attention from the industry. BOE's AMQLED prototype based on DP-QLED process has a high contrast ratio of over 10,000,000: 1 and a high color gamut of 85% BT2020. It is another disruptive AMQLED technology launched by BOE after the development of 5-inch, 14-inch, 55-inch 4K (80 PPI), and 55-inch 8K (160 PPI) quantum dot electroluminescent display. It has once again led the new trend of quantum dot display industry technology, and illustrated that BOE is one of the leading players in the field of quantum dot display.

image_836030_35771367_Logo.jpg

FMM-free, Simpler process, More efficient development

The direct photolithography technology of quantum dots in QLED (DP-QLED) developed by BOE needs only three steps, including coating, exposure, and development, to pixelate of one color of quantum dots. Compared with other photolithographic patterning technique, the number of steps DP-QLED is largely reduced, and no additional structure is required, which can effectively improve the production efficiency and greatly reduce the cost. Since the DP-QLED process eliminates the need for expensive fine metal masks (FMM) by using mature photolithography masks, it will lead to highly freedom of combination of size, pixel density, and pixel layout design, higher opening rate, longer device lifetime, simpler process, and more flexible and efficient product development in the display fields with all sizes.

Breaking through the resolution limitation of traditional process, achieving the display market with all sizes

Since quantum dots are inorganic nanoparticles, inkjet printing was widely believed to be the mass production method. Due to the limited accuracy of inkjet printing, QLED is generally considered to be limited to large display products with a resolution of 300 PPI or less. BOE's unique DP-QLED technique breaks through the limitation of resolution of traditional evaporation and inkjet printing processes. Its resolution theoretically depends on the accuracy of the mask aligner. In principle, it can even obtain sub-micron line width of the pattern, reaching a pixel density of more than 10,000 PPI. BOE's DP-QLED technique has greatly promoted the commercialization of QLED technology to the medium and small size display market and even micro-display market, helping to achieve the full coverage of the display markets with all sizes, and bringing ultimate visual experience to customers.

favicon.png?sn=CN12138&sd=2023-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boe-innovatively-developed-amqled-with-direct-photolithographic-patterning-301835609.html

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN12138&Transmission_Id=202305261002PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN12138&DateId=20230526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.