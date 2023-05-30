Idaho Technical Career Academy Students Are Ready to Take Charge of Their Futures

2 hours ago
The students of Idaho+Technical+Career+Academy (ITCA), an online public school serving 9-12 grade students with a focus on career readiness throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. Idaho Technical Career Academy will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 30, 2023, at 4PM (MT).

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the hard work of our graduating class,” said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman.Our students are a testament to dedication and resilience, and we can’t wait to see what their bright futures hold.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 34 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

Maren Cassinelli is ITCA’s 2023 valedictorian and plans to attend Calvary Chapel Bible Institute in Kauai, Hawaii. Brynn Bollschweiler is the class salutatorian and will attend Brigham Young University, Idaho. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be Tami Beach, an executive with Hewlett Packard and an adjunct professor at Boise State University.

ITCA’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ITCA students in grades 9-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Idaho Technical Career Academy invites families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Technical Career Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 30, 2023 at 4PM (MT)

WHERE: Courtyard Marriott, 1789 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642

LIVE STREAMED: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FIdahoTechnicalCareerAcademy%2F

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Monti Pittmanat [email protected].For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy is an online public-school program serving students across the state of Idaho. ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit itca.12.com.

