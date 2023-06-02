ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with QYOU Media Inc. ( TSXV:QYOU, Financial)(OTCQB:QYOUF) and Graphex Group Limited (NYSE American:GRFX) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

QYOU Media: https://qyoufinfo.com/interview_access

Graphex Group: https://www.grfxinfo.com/interview_access

About QYOU Media Inc.

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com.

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia.

About Graphex Group Limited

Graphex Group Limited is a multinational technology company focused on the development of technologies and products to enhance renewable energy, particularly the refining of natural spherical graphite, synthetic graphite, and graphene-related products - key components in EVs/Lithium-ion batteries as well as in other uses. Graphex has extensive commercial experience in the deep processing of graphite and producing battery grade graphite anode material. Current production is 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) with a current expansion underway to increase production to 30,000 tpa within the next 12 months. Graphex intends to further expand existing operations to 55,000 tpa over the next three years. Graphex is currently among the top suppliers of specialized graphite anode material to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. Graphex's strategy is to expand its operations globally to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide. To learn more about Graphex, please visit www.graphexgroup.com.

