2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023
Originally Published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

The impact Madeline Arellano makes by sharing her passion for natural living is as clear as your skin will be after using By Madeline soap. We hope her story in our National Small Business Week editorial inspires you to start making an impact as an entrepreneur as well.

When passion washed over her - Madeline Arellano made her first coconut oil soap as part of a self-care ritual - and became obsessed.

There was no going back to harsh soaps or body washes. When Madeline started sharing her soap with family and friends, there was no going back for them either.

As her passion for health and living a natural lifestyle grew, she decided to consciously craft products that infuse more self-love into everyday self-care. She started spending her time researching and finding natural ingredients to nourish her skin, feed her soul, and calm her mind.

Small BATCH, Small BUSINESS

Madeline started her business, By Madeline, making handcrafted soaps in small batches.

She makes her soap by infusing oils with significant herbs, flowers, and clays to enhance their benefits.

Over time, she's grown her product line to include moisturizers and bath teas.

"Being an entrepreneur... is sharing my passion with others.

-MADELINE ARELLANO

Practically magic

Madeline never thought her simple hobby would become a successful business, but GoDaddy's tools and support empowered her family to grow her brand into what it is now. Being an entrepreneur now feels more like "play" than "work".

Through selling online and in-person at farmer's markets, Madeline is showing and teaching her community that everyone can benefit from natural ingredients and taking care of their skin. She's excited to see where sharing her passion with others will take her next on her small business journey.

Want to support Madeline's small business? Shop By Madeline: allymadeline.com

