TORONTO, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; :AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). The Company is also announcing the retirement of Kenneth Stowe from the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Shaun Usmar.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Ken for his exceptional contributions throughout his many years on the Board, including his steadfast hand leading our Technical and Sustainability Committee. Ken has been a valued member of the Alamos Board since 2011 and we wish him every success in his future endeavours,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would also like to welcome Shaun Usmar as a new board member. Shaun brings a wealth of operational, financial and executive leadership experience.”

Shaun Usmar is an international mining executive with 30 years of experience working around the globe in some of the world's largest and fastest growing mining companies. Mr. Usmar is the founder of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. and is currently the CEO and a Director. Previously, Mr. Usmar served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation, from 2014 to 2016. He joined Xstrata in 2002 as a senior executive member of the management team that grew the company into one of the world's largest diversified miners at the time of its acquisition by Glencore in 2013. His roles at Xstrata included General Manager of Business Development in London, Chief Financial Officer of Xstrata's global Ferro-Alloys business in South Africa, and Chief Financial Officer of Xstrata's global Nickel business in Canada. Prior to joining Xstrata, Mr. Usmar worked at BHP Billiton in Corporate Finance in London, and started his career in mining in operations in the steel and aluminum industries as a production engineer. Mr. Usmar serves as Chair of Make- A-Wish Canada and chairs the Audit Committee of the World Gold Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science Engineering in Metallurgy and Materials from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, both with distinction.

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 305,593,076 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 394,829,141 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 77.40%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos’ management proxy circular dated April 3, 2023 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Elaine Ellingham 241,338,511 88.56 31,177,695 11.44 David Fleck 266,773,867 97.89 5,742,340 2.11 David Gower 153,814,735 56.44 118,701,471 43.56 Claire M. Kennedy 266,817,654 97.91 5,698,552 2.09 John A. McCluskey 271,019,254 99.45 1,496,952 0.55 Monique Mercier 268,367,594 98.48 4,148,612 1.52 Paul J. Murphy 260,485,053 95.59 12,031,153 4.41 J. Robert S. Prichard 269,482,099 98.89 3,034,107 1.11 Shaun Usmar 271,621,251 99.67 894,955 0.33

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 298,021,076 97.52 7,571,999 2.48

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 266,951,742 97.99 5,479,277 2.01

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Cautionary Note

