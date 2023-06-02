dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a purchase order for 3,000 Units of its HydraGEN™ Technology Units designed to reduce fuel consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in diesel engines while tracking and creating future Carbon Credits.

The recipient of these HydraGEN™ Units is Bristol & Bristol Incorporated, an oil and gas logistics company located in Georgetown, Guyana. The contract was brokered by Mr. Amir Farahi, a director of the Company, where he will act as a conduit for the purchase of the units on behalf of dynaCERT for Bristol & Bristol.

The Company has received full payment for an initial 93 HydraGEN™ HG-2 Units for delivery commencing immediately. A further 140 HydraGEN™ Units are expected to be delivered by July 30th 2023 and 750 units to be delivered by September 30th 2023. Further delivery of the remaining units beyond September 30th 2023 are to be mututally agreed upon by both Bristol & Bristol and dynaCERT.

Marvin Bristol, President & CEO of Bristol & Bristol, stated, “We are very pleased to have been given the opportunity to deploy dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology in Guyana and surrounding regions. Our country has been responsive to new technologies that reduce carbon emissions and understand the importance of deploying, today, readily available solutions to reduce pollution. Not only can we benefit from dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology Units designed to reduce fuel consumption and save on diesel costs, but also reduce greenhouse gasses, which is important to all our citizens and visitors.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “dynaCERT is very pleased to be featuring our HydraGEN™ Technology to Bristol & Bristol. As new adopters of our technology, Bristol & Bristol are contributing to the world-wide imperatives and their associated local and global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of diesel engines. Bristol & Bristol have acknowledged that dynaCERT received the Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal based on the results of rigorous analysis. This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and its HydraGEN™ technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact Principals has been evaluated as "high", the highest global ranking in its category. The extraordinary endorsement of dynaCERT allows its dealers to engage with customers with the assurance that the Company's HydraGEN™ technology has a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals on the United Nations.”

The purchase order discussed herein has been received from an Insider of the Company on behalf of Bristol and Bristol Inc. and therefore this constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multi-lateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), however exemptions are available from the valuation (s. 5.5(a)) and minority shareholder approval requirements (s. 5.7(a)) of MI 61-101. The foregoing purchase order is also subject to receipt of the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

