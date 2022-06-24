Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Carvana Co. (“Carvana”) (NYSE: CVNA) breached their fiduciary duties to Carvana and its shareholders. If you are a Carvana shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Carvana’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Carvana in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Carvana, and whether Carvana and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 24, 2022, Barron’s published an article titled “Carvana sought to disrupt auto sales. It delivered undriveable cars,” describing Carvana’s issues with registration and title.

If you are a Carvana shareholder, you may have legal claims against Carvana’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

