On May 22, 2023, William Kelly, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc ( RBOT, Financial), sold 6,479 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Vicarious Surgical Inc, which has seen 82 insider sells over the past year. In contrast, there have been 18 insider buys during the same period. This article will provide an overview of William Kelly's role at Vicarious Surgical Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is William Kelly of Vicarious Surgical Inc?

William Kelly serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc. He plays a crucial role in the company's financial management and strategic planning. With his extensive experience in finance and management, Kelly is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and managing financial risks.

Vicarious Surgical Inc's Business Description

Vicarious Surgical Inc is a cutting-edge medical technology company that focuses on developing and commercializing advanced robotic-assisted surgical technologies. The company's innovative solutions aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost of surgical procedures. By combining virtual reality, advanced robotics, and proprietary software, Vicarious Surgical Inc is revolutionizing the field of minimally invasive surgery and transforming the way surgeons perform complex procedures.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, William Kelly has sold a total of 70,709 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc and has not purchased any shares. This trend of selling shares without any insider purchases raises questions about the company's future prospects and the insiders' confidence in its growth potential.

The broader insider transaction history for Vicarious Surgical Inc reveals that there have been 18 insider buys and 82 insider sells over the past year. This imbalance between insider buys and sells may indicate that insiders are less optimistic about the company's future performance and growth prospects.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of William Kelly's recent sale, shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc were trading at $2.26 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $284.245 million. To assess the stock's valuation, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is based on three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, we can gain insights into the stock's valuation and determine whether it is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. In the case of Vicarious Surgical Inc, the recent insider selling activity, combined with the imbalance between insider buys and sells, may suggest that the stock is overvalued or that insiders are less confident in the company's future growth prospects.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 6,479 shares by CFO and Treasurer William Kelly is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Vicarious Surgical Inc. With 82 insider sells and only 18 insider buys over the past year, investors should carefully consider the implications of this insider activity on the company's future prospects and stock valuation. While the company's innovative solutions in the field of robotic-assisted surgery hold promise, the insider trading activity may indicate a lack of confidence in its growth potential and future performance.