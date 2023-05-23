On May 23, 2023, L Sampson, President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc ( MODV, Financial), purchased 2000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects and performance. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of L Sampson, and the business description of ModivCare Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is L Sampson?

L Sampson is the President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc. With a strong background in finance and management, Sampson has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Sampson's insider buying activity is particularly significant as it demonstrates a high level of confidence in the company's future performance and potential for growth.

ModivCare Inc's Business Description

ModivCare Inc is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare services, focusing on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including non-emergency medical transportation, personal and home care, and care management services. ModivCare Inc's innovative approach to healthcare delivery has made it a trusted partner for healthcare providers, payers, and patients across the United States.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, L Sampson has purchased a total of 2000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and a commitment to its growth. The insider transaction history for ModivCare Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's performance and see potential for stock price appreciation.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of L Sampson's recent purchase, shares of ModivCare Inc were trading at $52.7 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $706.772 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $149.37, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35, indicating that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by L Sampson, President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc, is a positive signal for the company's future prospects. The overall trend of insider buys over the past year, coupled with the absence of insider sells, suggests that insiders are confident in the company's performance and potential for stock price appreciation. However, investors should be cautious due to the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, which indicates a possible value trap. As always, thorough research and analysis are essential before making any investment decisions.