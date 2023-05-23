Insider Buying: L Sampson Acquires 2000 Shares of ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, L Sampson, President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc (

MODV, Financial), purchased 2000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects and performance. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of L Sampson, and the business description of ModivCare Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is L Sampson?

L Sampson is the President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc. With a strong background in finance and management, Sampson has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Sampson's insider buying activity is particularly significant as it demonstrates a high level of confidence in the company's future performance and potential for growth.

ModivCare Inc's Business Description

ModivCare Inc is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare services, focusing on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including non-emergency medical transportation, personal and home care, and care management services. ModivCare Inc's innovative approach to healthcare delivery has made it a trusted partner for healthcare providers, payers, and patients across the United States.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, L Sampson has purchased a total of 2000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and a commitment to its growth. The insider transaction history for ModivCare Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's performance and see potential for stock price appreciation.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of L Sampson's recent purchase, shares of ModivCare Inc were trading at $52.7 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $706.772 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $149.37, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35, indicating that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by L Sampson, President, CEO, and CFO of ModivCare Inc, is a positive signal for the company's future prospects. The overall trend of insider buys over the past year, coupled with the absence of insider sells, suggests that insiders are confident in the company's performance and potential for stock price appreciation. However, investors should be cautious due to the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, which indicates a possible value trap. As always, thorough research and analysis are essential before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.