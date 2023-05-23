On May 23, 2023, Kathryn Bueker, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc ( HUBS, Financial), sold 691 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider trading activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and stock price performance.

Who is Kathryn Bueker?

Kathryn Bueker has been the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc since June 2018. Prior to joining HubSpot, she held various leadership positions in finance at Akamai Technologies, Viacom, and Time Warner. With her extensive experience in the industry, Bueker plays a crucial role in shaping the financial strategy and direction of HubSpot.

HubSpot Inc's Business Description

HubSpot Inc is a leading provider of inbound marketing, sales, and customer service software solutions. The company's platform helps businesses attract, engage, and delight customers by delivering personalized experiences across various channels. HubSpot's software, services, and support are designed to empower organizations to grow better by transforming the way they market and sell to customers. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Kathryn Bueker has sold a total of 2001 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 691 shares represents a small portion of her total transactions. It is essential to consider the broader context of insider trading activity at HubSpot Inc when analyzing this transaction.

The insider transaction history for HubSpot Inc reveals that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 20 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their holdings.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Kathryn Bueker's recent sale, shares of HubSpot Inc were trading at $492.31 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $24,760.773 million.

With a price of $492.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $638.64, HubSpot Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider sell by CFO Kathryn Bueker may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of insider trading activity at HubSpot Inc and the stock's current valuation. The stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, which could present an opportunity for investors. However, it is crucial to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.