ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5075 Westheimer, Suite 650 Houston, TX 77056

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were GOVT(6.58%), SHY(6.26%), and AAPL(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 58,255 shares in BATS:IEFA, giving the stock a 4.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.61 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.28 per share and a market cap of $97.20Bil. The stock has returned 5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 34,381 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.34.

On 05/26/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.515 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 17,698 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68.

On 05/26/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.425 per share and a market cap of $28.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC bought 19,595 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 39,140. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.9.

On 05/26/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.655 per share and a market cap of $28.22Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALTERNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 4,351 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 05/26/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $348.02 per share and a market cap of $185.91Bil. The stock has returned 17.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

