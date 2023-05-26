SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 Club Oaks Court Winston-salem, NC 27104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 318 stocks valued at a total of $655.00Mil. The top holdings were GBIL(4.01%), SUB(3.53%), and IVV(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 261,172 shares. The trade had a 4.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.98.

On 05/26/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.34 per share and a market cap of $10.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 58,446 shares. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $399.43.

On 05/26/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $421.39 per share and a market cap of $312.61Bil. The stock has returned 5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 217,637 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.85.

On 05/26/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $100.005 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 331,926 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.55.

On 05/26/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.21 per share and a market cap of $260.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 10.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 115,510 shares. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.8.

On 05/26/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $183.42 per share and a market cap of $252.70Bil. The stock has returned 10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-book ratio of 14.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.