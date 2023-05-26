Cornerstone Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $383.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(19.71%), JPST(17.20%), and VUG(16.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Management, Inc. bought 51,032 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 329,944. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.11.

On 05/26/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.5059 per share and a market cap of $89.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Management, Inc. bought 14,828 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 15,033. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $308.18.

On 05/26/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $320.5 per share and a market cap of $700.22Bil. The stock has returned 2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Management, Inc. bought 82,505 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 1,310,639. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.93.

On 05/26/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.15 per share and a market cap of $24.83Bil. The stock has returned 2.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Management, Inc. bought 14,262 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 75,025. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.68.

On 05/26/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $92.57 per share and a market cap of $26.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Management, Inc. bought 32,136 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 360,487. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.09.

On 05/26/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.595 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned 4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

