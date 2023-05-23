On May 23, 2023, Bateman Leonard H JR, the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Colony Bankcorp Inc ( CBAN, Financial), purchased 1607 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a high-ranking executive in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will take a closer look at Bateman Leonard H JR, Colony Bankcorp Inc, and the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is Bateman Leonard H JR?

Bateman Leonard H JR serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Colony Bankcorp Inc. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the company's credit risk management and ensuring the quality of the bank's loan portfolio. With his extensive experience in the banking industry, Bateman Leonard H JR plays a crucial role in the company's growth and stability.

Colony Bankcorp Inc's Business Description

Colony Bankcorp Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank, providing a wide range of banking services to its customers, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage banking. Colony Bankcorp Inc focuses on serving the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities in its market area, which includes South and Central Georgia.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Bateman Leonard H JR has purchased a total of 1607 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance and growth potential. The insider transaction history for Colony Bankcorp Inc shows a total of 22 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of Bateman Leonard H JR's recent purchase, shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc were trading at $9.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $164.226 million. The price-earnings ratio of 8.56 is higher than the industry median of 7.9 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively fairly valued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $9.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.90, Colony Bankcorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. This could present an attractive investment opportunity for investors who believe in the company's growth potential and long-term prospects.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Bateman Leonard H JR, along with the overall trend of insider purchases over the past year, suggests that insiders are confident in Colony Bankcorp Inc's future prospects. The stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value could present an attractive investment opportunity for those who share this confidence in the company's growth potential.