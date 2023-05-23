Insider Buying: EVP &amp; Chief Credit Officer Bateman Leonard H JR Buys 1607 Shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Bateman Leonard H JR, the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Colony Bankcorp Inc (

CBAN, Financial), purchased 1607 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a high-ranking executive in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will take a closer look at Bateman Leonard H JR, Colony Bankcorp Inc, and the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is Bateman Leonard H JR?

Bateman Leonard H JR serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Colony Bankcorp Inc. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the company's credit risk management and ensuring the quality of the bank's loan portfolio. With his extensive experience in the banking industry, Bateman Leonard H JR plays a crucial role in the company's growth and stability.

Colony Bankcorp Inc's Business Description

Colony Bankcorp Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank, providing a wide range of banking services to its customers, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage banking. Colony Bankcorp Inc focuses on serving the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities in its market area, which includes South and Central Georgia.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Bateman Leonard H JR has purchased a total of 1607 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance and growth potential. The insider transaction history for Colony Bankcorp Inc shows a total of 22 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of Bateman Leonard H JR's recent purchase, shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc were trading at $9.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $164.226 million. The price-earnings ratio of 8.56 is higher than the industry median of 7.9 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively fairly valued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $9.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.90, Colony Bankcorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. This could present an attractive investment opportunity for investors who believe in the company's growth potential and long-term prospects.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Bateman Leonard H JR, along with the overall trend of insider purchases over the past year, suggests that insiders are confident in Colony Bankcorp Inc's future prospects. The stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value could present an attractive investment opportunity for those who share this confidence in the company's growth potential.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.