On May 25, 2023, Aby Mathew, the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc ( BLFS, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at BioLife Solutions Inc, which we will analyze in this article. We will also provide an overview of the company's business and discuss the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Aby Mathew?

Aby Mathew is the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at BioLife Solutions Inc. He has been with the company since 2007 and has played a crucial role in the development of the company's proprietary biopreservation media products. Mathew holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of South Carolina and has extensive experience in the field of cryopreservation and biopreservation.

BioLife Solutions Inc's Business Description

BioLife Solutions Inc is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of proprietary clinical-grade biopreservation media products for cells, tissues, and organs. The company's product portfolio includes HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, and Tissue-Tek, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced cell damage during the freezing and thawing process. BioLife Solutions Inc serves a wide range of customers, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and regenerative medicine companies, as well as research institutions and hospitals.

Aby Mathew's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Aby Mathew has sold a total of 111,135 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 20,000 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company.

Insider Trends at BioLife Solutions Inc

The insider transaction history for BioLife Solutions Inc reveals that there have been 2 insider buys and 117 insider sells over the past year. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a cause for concern for investors.

Valuation and Stock Price

On the day of Aby Mathew's recent sale, shares of BioLife Solutions Inc were trading at $22.24 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $979.504 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $48.12, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, suggesting that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 20,000 shares by EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Aby Mathew is part of a broader trend of insider selling at BioLife Solutions Inc. With more insider sells than buys over the past year, investors should be cautious when considering this stock. The stock's valuation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it may be a value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. It is essential to keep an eye on insider transactions and the company's performance to make informed investment decisions.