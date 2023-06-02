EXL to Participate in TD Cowen 2023 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) ( EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Maurizio Nicolelli, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the 2023 TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.
EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

