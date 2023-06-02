Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Spark Power Group Inc. (

TSX:SPG, Financial), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Daniel Peloquin

99.321%

0.679%

Joseph Quarin

98.031%

1.969%

Jason Sparaga

78.597%

21.403%

Andrew Clark

78.579%

21.421%

Eric Waxman

78.597%

21.403%

The voting results for the other resolutions were as follows:

  • Appointment of Auditor: 99.677% of shareholders voted For the resolution and 0.323% of shareholders Withheld their votes

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+1 (905)-829-3336

Media Inquiries:
April Currey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing
[email protected]
+1 (905)-829-3336

