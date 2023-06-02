MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) announced today that the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has ratified its collective agreement with the Company. The union represents approximately 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working in Canada.



“We are pleased that TCRC members have ratified the collective agreement reached earlier this year. We thank the TCRC leadership for their engagement throughout this process. We remain committed to working with this important group to ensure continued service for our customers and improved working conditions for our team members."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

