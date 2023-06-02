NOA Lithium Announces Issuance of Stock Options

43 minutes ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (

TSXV:NOAL, Financial) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 5,708,000 stock options pursuant to its Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options issued entitle the holder to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company and will be exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by industry leaders. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and a total portfolio of over 100,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 416-568-1027

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to NOA's future plans and objectives regarding its projects, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although NOA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. NOA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.



