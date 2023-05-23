On May 23, 2023, Jeffrey Peck, CEO and 10% owner of iSun Inc ( ISUN, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of the company's top executive in its future prospects. In this article, we will take a closer look at Jeffrey Peck's background, iSun Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Jeffrey Peck?

Jeffrey Peck is the CEO and a 10% owner of iSun Inc. He has been with the company since its inception and has played a crucial role in its growth and development. With extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, Peck has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic vision and expanding its market presence. His recent purchase of 50,000 shares further solidifies his commitment to the company's success.

iSun Inc's Business Description

iSun Inc is a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar power systems for commercial, industrial, and municipal clients. The company's primary focus is on delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner environment. iSun Inc's comprehensive range of products and services includes solar panel installations, energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and smart city solutions.

Insider Buying and Selling Analysis

Over the past year, Jeffrey Peck has purchased a total of 50,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term commitment to its success. In addition, the insider transaction history for iSun Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in its stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Jeffrey Peck's recent purchase, shares of iSun Inc were trading at $0.56 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.637 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $5.79, iSun Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.1. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Jeffrey Peck is a positive sign for iSun Inc, as it demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making a decision. The strong insider buying trend, coupled with the company's focus on delivering innovative solar energy solutions, suggests that iSun Inc may have potential for growth in the long term.