NEW YORK, May 26, 2023
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2023 were $910,948,934 as compared with $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022 and $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Total Net Assets
$910,948,934
$894,747,987
$1,036,685,870
NAV Per Share
$10.56
$10.38
$12.02
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,351,951 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,145,084 or $0.13 per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2022
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2022
Total Net Investment
Income
$ 15,351,951
$15,507,694
$15,242,349
Per Share
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$ 12,145,084
$38,043,228
$(68,969,183)
Per Share
$0.13
$0.44
$(0.80)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
