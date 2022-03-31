ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2023 were $910,948,934 as compared with $894,747,987 on December 31, 2022 and $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022





Total Net Assets

$910,948,934

$894,747,987

$1,036,685,870

NAV Per Share

$10.56

$10.38

$12.02

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,351,951 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,145,084 or $0.13 per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2023

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2022





Total Net Investment

Income

$ 15,351,951

$15,507,694

$15,242,349

Per Share

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18





Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$ 12,145,084

$38,043,228

$(68,969,183)

Per Share

$0.13

$0.44

$(0.80)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

favicon.png?sn=NY12485&sd=2023-05-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301835990.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12485&Transmission_Id=202305261606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12485&DateId=20230526

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.