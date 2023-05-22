DoorDash Inc CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 12,563 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2023, Ravi Inukonda, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DoorDash Inc (

DASH, Financial), sold 12,563 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity, with no insider purchases recorded over the same period. In this article, we will explore Ravi Inukonda's background, DoorDash Inc's business, and analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Ravi Inukonda?

Ravi Inukonda serves as the CFO of DoorDash Inc, a leading technology company that connects customers with local businesses through its on-demand delivery platform. Inukonda has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth, helping to steer DoorDash through various stages of development. With his extensive experience in finance and technology, Inukonda has been instrumental in shaping the company's financial strategy and ensuring its continued success.

DoorDash Inc's Business Description

DoorDash Inc is a technology company that operates an on-demand delivery platform, connecting customers with local businesses for food delivery services. The company's platform empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering delivery and pickup services, while also providing customers with a wide range of options for food and other goods. DoorDash has established itself as a leader in the food delivery industry, with a presence in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Ravi Inukonda has sold a total of 12,563 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for DoorDash Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 65 insider sells during the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be indicative of a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects or simply a result of insiders cashing in on their holdings.

On the day of Ravi Inukonda's recent sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were trading for $66.82 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $26,204.780 million. It is essential to consider the company's valuation when analyzing insider transactions and their potential impact on the stock price.

Valuation

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By examining these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of DoorDash Inc's valuation and determine whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. This information, combined with the insider transaction history, can provide valuable insights into the potential future performance of the stock.

Conclusion

Ravi Inukonda's recent sale of 12,563 shares of DoorDash Inc stock is part of a broader trend of insider selling over the past year. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the company's valuation and other factors when assessing the potential impact of these transactions on the stock price. By analyzing DoorDash Inc's business, insider transactions, and valuation, investors can make more informed decisions about the company's future prospects.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.